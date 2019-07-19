Water woes, boil water order continues for thousands in Fort Lauderdale area

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water order continues to be in effect for the area in and around Fort Lauderdale, a day after a water main break disrupted water service for hundreds of thousands of residents and guests.

It all started Wednesday when a contractor broke a 42-inch pipe that supplied water from the wellfields to the water treatment plant.

The break affected not only Fort Lauderdale but areas like Port Everglades, Oakland Park, Davie, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Sea Ranch Lakes, Tamarac and Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale city officials said a temporary fix allowed water to slowly be restored to everybody in their city.

“We managed to partially patch in the hole of the water main,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis. “Water pressure began increasing as a result.”

However, with a boil water order in effect until further notice, many businesses are being affected.

Signs lined Las Olas Boulevard letting customers know that their stores were closed for the day, Thursday.

“Something went wrong,” one sign read. “We are closed.”

However, a few businesses like Floridian Restaurant is making things work in order to stay open.

“We had to go to paper plates and paper silverware,” a worker told 7News. “Business been still steady.”

Meanwhile at the three water distribution sites across the city, dozens of residents lined up in their cars to get bottled water.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered more than 70,000 water bottles to help until the problem is permanently fixed.

“I’m in line to get some water for drinking,” said Anthony as he waited his turn. “Normally I would put it in the thing and filter the water, but I didn’t wanna do that, so I said, ‘Let me come here and get some.'”

Residents expressed how they sometimes take clean water for granted.

“It reminds me of how lucky we are that we have good water,” said Andresa Hart, flanked by her husband.

The couple said they haven’t noticed anything odd about their water, though admittedly, they’ve been conserving it.

“I haven’t even noticed that it’s different color or smelly, but we’re not really running it that much either,” Mike Hart added.

A 24-hour neighbor hotline has been established to help those affected by the water main break. The hotline can be reached at 954-828-8000.

