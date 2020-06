SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water warning has been issued in Surfside.

Officials posted an advisory Wednesday night at Surfside Beach in the area of 93rd Street.

This means no swimming, fishing, or any recreational activities on the water until tests show the water is safe again.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.