Water valve breaks near site of rupture that closed William Lehman Causeway

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A water valve broke near the William Lehman Causeway in Aventura as crews were in the process of completing repairs on a large rupture that completely shut down the roadway for nearly an entire day.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Water and Sewer crews at the scene of the break near an embankment in the area of West Country Club Drive and Spoke Road, near Aventura Mall, Saturday evening.

The initial rupture took place Thursday night, about 1,000 feet away from the valve break. It led to the closure of all lanes of the causeway until Friday evening, when two eastbound lanes were reopened to traffic.

Saturday afternoon, all lanes were back open to traffic.

Officials initially reported the valve break as a rupture of the same water main. However, upon closer inspection, crews determined it was just a broken valve abd are currently fixing it.

One westbound lane has been shut down while crews make repairs.

The ruptures have caused traffic delays in the area. Officials urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

