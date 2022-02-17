HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are advising no swimming at a South Florida beach.

Water samples collected in Hollywood did not meet recommended state requirements, Thursday.

All other beaches in Broward County tested satisfactory.

The stretch of beach deemed unsafe is between Harrison Street and Minnesota Street.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.