FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Water services have been restored to thousands of residents in Oakland Park after a water main break in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews worked around the clock on Friday to repair the rupture of the 10-inch main at Northwest 66th Street and Second Avenue. It left about 4,000 people in Oakland Park, as well as residents Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach south of McNab Road.

Services have since been restored, and that came as a big relief for home and business owners.

“Yes, we just got it back [Friday] night,” said area resident Jane Delisle. “It was so inconvenient, unbelievable.”

A boil water warning remains in effect until further notice for people living and working between Northeast 45th and 69th streets, within North Andrews Avenue and Dixie Highway.

