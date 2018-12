HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Water gushed from a broken pipe after a water main ruptured in Hollywood.

The water main broke along A1A near Sheridan Street, Wednesday morning.

Crews are now working to repair the ruptured pipe.

Meanwhile, officials said residents may experience decreased water pressure while it is being fixed.

