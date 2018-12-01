NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main leak caused a large sinkhole to open up near a street corner in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and officials from the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department responded to a six-inch water main break in the area of Northwest 51st Street and 22nd Avenue, Saturday.

A nearby fence and sign were damaged, but it’s unclear whether the sinkhole and the property damage are related.

At least one lane of traffic was closed while crews worked to complete repairs. It has since reopened.

Officials said the leaking water main line was what caused the sinkhole.

