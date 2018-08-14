Water main bursts in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has affected traffic in Davie.
On Tuesday morning, Daive Police tweeted that a water main break happened on Southwest 61st Avenue from Southwest 39th Court through Southwest 41st Street.
Police advised commuters in the area to avoid the area.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.