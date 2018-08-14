Water main bursts in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has affected traffic in Davie.

On Tuesday morning, Daive Police tweeted that a water main break happened on Southwest 61st Avenue from Southwest 39th Court through Southwest 41st Street.

update and correction, the water main break is on sw 61st Ave from SW 39th Ct through and including SW 41st St please avoid the area — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) August 14, 2018

Police advised commuters in the area to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.