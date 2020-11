POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is experiencing more water woes on top of storm-related flooding.

A water main line ruptured in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 26th Avenue in Pompano Beach late Wednesday afternoon, leaving the streets flooded.

Crews arrived on scene and fixed the break.

The water has since receded.

