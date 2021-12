MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break in Miami Gardens has been repaired.

The break happened in the area of Northwest 167th Street and 17th Avenue, near the Palmetto Expressway.

A worker was replacing a valve on the 12-inch pipe when it burst.

