Water main break repair efforts ongoing in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Repair efforts are still ongoing in Deerfield Beach one day after a water main ruptured.

Officials said a hole opened up in the road along Hillsboro Boulevard at Military Trail after a storm water pipe burst, Thursday morning.

The break caused the pavement to collapse, officials said, leading crews to shut down the eastbound lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard.

Update on closure: East-bound Hillsboro BLVD, from Powerline RD to Century Village BLVD (near Military TRL). — DFB BSO Alerts (@DFB_BSOAlerts) December 12, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene on Thursday where the large hole could be seen in the middle of the roadway.

Drivers who frequent the area and residents of Century Village have been advised to seek alternate routes in the meantime.

“I didn’t even know where the hell I was,” said John Casey, who was driving in the area. “I lost track of where I was. It was terrible.”

“We came from Coconut Creek, down Hillsboro, and we had to reroute, and the traffic was a nightmare,” said Susan Bernstein, who was driving in the area. “It took what should have been a 15-minute trip, took more than half an hour to get here.”

The City of Deerfield Beach’s Environmental Services Department responded to the scene to discover the cause of the break and contain it as much as possible.

The right eastbound lane of Hillsboro Boulevard will remain closed at Century Boulevard through the weekend.

Officials believe the repairs will take several days to be completed.

The water in the area remains safe to drink and use.

