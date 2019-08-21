Water main break prompts lane closures near Biscayne Blvd in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One traffic lane remains shut down in Northeast Miami-Dade due to a water main break.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene near Biscayne Boulevard Northeast 116th Street as crews worked to repair the rupture, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials initially shut down the outside southbound lane of Biscayne Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation said crews placed asphalt on the affected part of Biscayne Boulevard before reopening the lane.

As of 9 p.m., only one lane on Northeast 16th Avenue was closed.

It remains unclear whether or not county officials will issue a precautionary boil water notice.

