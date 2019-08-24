Water main break prompts boil water notice for small part of Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break in Miami Springs has led city officials to issue a precautionary boil water notice and to partially shut down a busy roadway.

According to Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials, a third party contractor hit a water line in the area of Northwest 36th Street and De Leon Drive, near Miami International Airport, Saturday afternoon.

They have since issued the boil water notice, which affects about 20 homes and a hotel in the area. It extends between De Leon and Lavilla drives north to Oakwood Drive.

Crews closed the westbound lane on Northwest 36th Street and redirected drivers as they worked to make repairs. At around 7:30 p.m., officials confirmed the rupture has been fixed.

