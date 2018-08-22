Water main break partially closes NB Collins Ave. in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break is affecting traffic in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach officials said crews have responded to the scene to make repairs on 71st Street and Collins Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Wednesday.

#TrafficAlert there is a water main break on 71 ST & Collins Avenue, Public Works is on the scene. Traffic is down to one lane NB in the area. — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) August 22, 2018

Traffic was reduced to one lane in the northbound direction on Collins Avenue.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

