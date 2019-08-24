Water main break in Miami Springs leads to WB closure of NW 36th Street

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break in Miami Springs has led to the partial closure of a busy roadway.

According to city officials, the rupture took place in the area of Northwest 36th Street and De Leon Drive, near Miami International Airport, Saturday afternoon.

Crews shut down the westbound lane on Northwest 36th Street as they worked to make repairs.

As drivers continue to be redirected from the area, officials urged them to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.