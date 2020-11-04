Water main break in Miami floods roads, buckles street

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are repairing a water main break in Miami that sent water gushing into the streets and buckled the pavement above it.

7Skyforce captured several vehicles wading the flooded streets in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and 24th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

“Crews found a large amount of water coming from a crack along the sidewalk and watched how it gradually built out to reaching 17th Avenue,” City of Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said. “As you can see, after an hour of this water flowing through, 50 feet of 17th Avenue has been damaged as a result of this water main.”

Due to a water line break and flooding, NW 17 Ave from NW 23 – 26 Streets have been shutdown in both directions until crews work to repair it. Please avoid area & seek alternate route. #alapattah pic.twitter.com/d3UyWhuofe — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 4, 2020

Police have blocked off Northwest 17th Avenue from 23rd to 26th streets in both directions while crews work on the break.

It remains unknown what caused the water main to break.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.