Water main break in Fort Lauderdale repaired

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A broken water main in Fort Lauderdale has been repaired Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce flew over the scene Tuesday, along the northbound lanes of A1A.

The street was shut down for hours from Northeast 30th Street to Oakland Park Boulevard ater a 10-inch water pipe broke, gushing water all over the street.

Crews worked for some time to cap it and are now working on patchin the road.

According to officials, water service to residents was not affected.

