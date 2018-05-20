FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break in Downtown Fort Lauderdale has reduced traffic flow along Broward Boulevard in Downtown Fort Lauderdale to one lane in each direction, Sunday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the flooded roadway as crews worked to repair the rupture.

The lane closures extend from Southwest Third to Southwest Fifth avenues. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

