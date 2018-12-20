Water main break floods Sunny Isles Beach road

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main is under repair after it broke and flooded streets in Sunny Isles Beach, Thursday morning.

Water could be seen gushing out of the street, near 174th Street and Collins Avenue.

Southbound traffic in the area has been restricted to just one lane while crews work to repair the break.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.