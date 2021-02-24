Water main break floods street, closes roadway in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has flooded parts of Northwest Miami-Dade, leading officials to close some roads.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Northwest 95th Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer has arrived at the scene of the break as they begin repairs to the main.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where water could be seen leaking onto the roadway just west of Interstate 95.

Officials have blocked off Northwest 95th Street at Seventh Avenue until further notice.

