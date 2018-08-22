Water main break fixed after partially closing NB Collins Ave. in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has been fixed after affecting traffic in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach officials said crews responded to the scene to make repairs on 71st Street and Collins Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Wednesday.

#TrafficAlert there is a water main break on 71 ST & Collins Avenue, Public Works is on the scene. Traffic is down to one lane NB in the area. — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) August 22, 2018

The water main break occurred just two blocks from the scene of where a pedestrian was fatally struck, near 71st Street and Abbott Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m.

According to police, an elderly woman sustained life-threatening injuries after an SUV and semi truck crashed and one of the vehicles struck her.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in the northbound direction on Collins Avenue as a result of the water main break. Southbound traffic near the fatal crash was being rerouted at 73rd Street and Abbott Avenue.

Dickens and Harding Avenues also had congestion backing up for blocks.

All lanes have since reopened with no congestion in the area.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.