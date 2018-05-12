COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main rupture created a sinkhole at the entrance to a gated community in Cooper City, Saturday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, AT&T subcontractors were working near the entrance to the Biltmore Grove neighborhood, along the 5500 block of 106th Avenue, when they struck the water main, causing the sinkhole to appear.

Officials have not issued a boil water order for the area, but they urged residents to consume bottled water until repairs are complete.

The sinkhole, measuring 15 feet by 15 feet, does not pose an immediate threat to any nearby homes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.