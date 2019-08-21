Water main break closes 1 SB lane on Biscayne Blvd in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break in Northeast Miami-Dade has led crews to shut down the outside southbound lane of Biscayne Boulevard.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene near Northeast 116th Street as crews worked to repair the rupture, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

It remains unclear whether county officials will issue a precautionary boil water notice.

