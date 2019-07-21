Water main break causes road closures in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have shut down the eastbound lanes of Oakland Park Boulevard as they work to repair a water main break.

According to Oakland Park Fire Rescue, the rupture took place near Southwest 14th Street and Oakland Park Boulevard, late Sunday morning.

Officials shut down Oakland Park Boulevard eastbound at Dixie Highway. They advised drivers to avoid the area.

