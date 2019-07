MIAMI (WSVN) - A water main break on Southeast Second Street is causing road closures in Miami.

On Tuesday morning, officials tweeted westbound Southeast Second Street is closed at Southeast First Avenue.

Due to a water main break on S.E. 2 Street, westbound S.E. 2 Street is closed at S.E. 1 Avenue. Please avoid the area or seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/0hqSCZGO0H — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 2, 2019

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route until repair crews finish fixing the break.

