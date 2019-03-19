Water main break causes road closures in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break in Miami Beach has caused several road closures.

Miami Beach Police said water flooded the area of 13th Street and West Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: There was a water main break at 13 Street/West Avenue. Traffic is restricted from 12 Street to 14 Street along West Avenue as crews work to repair. pic.twitter.com/19SZi7JNpS — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 19, 2019

Police blocked traffic from 12th Street to 14th Street along West Avenue so workers could get to the source of the leak and fix it.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

