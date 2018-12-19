Water main break causes road closures in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main ruptured in Fort Lauderdale, causing several roads to be shut down.

Fort Lauderdale Police said Southwest 15th Avenue would be closed from Davie Boulevard to Southwest Ninth Street as a result of the leak, Wednesday.

#FLPD #TrafficAlert Due to a possible water main leak, Southwest 15th Avenue is shutdown from Davie Boulevard to Southwest 9th Street. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/R3csue0Xtd — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) December 19, 2018

Crews have since repaired the water main break, which had no impact on water service or quality.

Meanwhile, restoration work continues on Southwest 15th Avenue.

The roadway is expected to reopen around 8 p.m.

