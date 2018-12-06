Water advisory lifted off Julia Tuttle, Venetian causeways

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have lifted the water advisory off Julia Tuttle and Venetian causeways.

The Florida Department of Health said Thursday it’s now safe to swim, boat and do other recreational activities between the Julia Tuttle and Venetian causeways after an advisory was previously issued on Monday.

Repeated water samples have come back clean after a sewer spill happened in the area.

