Water advisory issued for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood due to sewage overflow

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water advisory for recreational activities has been issued for a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

City officials issued the advisory for water-related recreational activities in the area of Bayview Drive and NE 29 and NE 30 Streets on Friday morning after a sewer overflow.

The waterway advisory is in effect for the canal located east of Bayview Drive between NE 29 and NE 30 Streets, as well as a small portion of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Precautionary Waterway Advisory in effect for canal east of Bayview Dr between NE 29 and NE 30 Streets and part of Intracoastal. Contractor working in area had pump malfunction causing minor sewer overflow. Avoid water-related activities in affected area https://t.co/qjWv9KMUwW pic.twitter.com/9jUcU8CT4d — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) July 24, 2020

The overflow occurred after a bypass pump in the area malfunctioned.

Officials advise residents to avoid swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing or engaging in any water-related activities within the advisory area until further notice.

