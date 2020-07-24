Water advisory issued for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood due to sewage overflow

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water advisory for recreational activities has been issued for a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.
City officials issued the advisory for water-related recreational activities in the area of Bayview Drive and NE 29 and NE 30 Streets on Friday morning after a sewer overflow.
The waterway advisory is in effect for the canal located east of Bayview Drive between NE 29 and NE 30 Streets, as well as a small portion of the Intracoastal Waterway.
The overflow occurred after a bypass pump in the area malfunctioned.
Officials advise residents to avoid swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing or engaging in any water-related activities within the advisory area until further notice.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.