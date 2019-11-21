Watch Zoo Miami animals open presents throughout the Holiday season

MIAMI (WSVN) - Not only do humans enjoy the holidays, but so do animals!

On select dates in November and December, patrons can watch Zoo Miami animals open gifts specially prepared by zookeepers.

The gift-giving season begins on Nov 30 when tree kangaroos and Asian small clawed otters open their presents.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The full schedule is as follows:

Nov. 30:

Tree kangaroos open holiday presents at 10:30 a.m.

Asian small clawed otters receive pine cones with treats at 2 p.m.

Dec. 1:

Greater one horned rhinos enjoy a holiday pool party at 10:30 a.m.

Flooded forest aviary animals receive paper mache ornaments with treats inside at 2 p.m.

Dec. 7:

Jaguars receive holiday-themed ice treats at 10:30 a.m.

Warty pigs get holiday wrapped treat boxes at 2 p.m.

Dec. 8:

Birds in Wings of Asia enjoy holiday festivities at 11 a.m.

Flooded Forest animals receive Australian pine holiday tree with edible ornaments at 2 p.m.

Dec. 14:

Dhole receive holiday gift boxes filled with treats at 10:30 a.m.

Orinoco croc bobs for holiday goodies at 2 p.m.

Dec. 15:

Tiger gets holiday themed ice treats and Bauducco Panettone Boxes at 10:30 a.m.

African elephants get giant holiday trees decorated with their favorite treats at 2 p.m.

Dec. 21:

Lions get holiday-themed ice treats at 11:30 a.m.

Red river hogs get festive treat boxes at 2 p.m.

Dec. 22:

Wacky Barn goats and friends get gifts at 11 a.m.

Giant river otters get holiday themed ice treats at 3 p.m.

Dec. 24:

Asian elephants gets edible ornaments (painted coconuts) at 11:30 a.m.

Mongoose lemur get holiday trees with fruit ornaments at 2 p.m.

Dec. 25:

Meerkats get Australian pine tree and small holiday wrapped treat boxes at 12:30 p.m.

Spider monkeys get paper mache ornaments stuffed with treats at 2 p.m.

Dec. 28:

Wacky Barn goats and friends get gifts at 10:30 a.m.

Chimpanzees get holiday presents at 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 29:

Orinoco croc bobs for holiday goodies at 11:30 a.m.

Sloth bear gets holiday gift boxes filled with treats at 2 p.m.

Zoo Miami officials said the present opening times are scheduled to change. For more information click here or call 305-251-0400.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.