PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to contain a waste water spill at Port Everglades.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at along berth 25 and 26 at the port at around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce hovered above where crew members could be seen on the dock above a tank truck that responded to the scene to help with cleanup efforts.

Rescue officials said approximately 4,500 gallons of fluid — a mixture of oil and effluent — spilled from the Celebrity Silhouette cruise ship.

About 700 gallons of the mixed liquid is believed to have went down the storm drain.

There are no guests currently on board the ship.

