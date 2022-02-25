NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog nearly ended up in the dump after it somehow wound up in the trash in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Luckily, a sanitation worker spotted him at the last moment and grabbed him from the garbage.

“I’ve never heard us finding, ever finding a dog in the garbage, no,” said Olga Espinosa-Anderson from Miami-Dade County Waste Management.

A waste equipment operator at the Northeast Transfer Station spotted something in the pile of trash, Thursday afternoon.

“Our operators were working on what we call the ‘pit,’ where all the garbage and the trash is dumped, and they saw something moving,” said Espinosa-Anderson.

When they got closer to investigate, they found a dog, dirty with leaves tangled in his fur.

“If it came in a garbage truck, this dog is a miracle, because once the garbage goes in the truck, it basically gets compacted,” said Espinosa-Anderson.

Employees called Miami-Dade Animal Services. While they waited, they gave the shih-tzu food and water.

“It truly has survived something that could have been very tragic, and I’m thankful for our employees for doing such a great job, and helping make this a happy ending,” said Espinosa-Anderson.

“He seems like a nice dog,” said Adrian Diaz.

Diaz, an anti-cruelty investigator, also showed up to check him over.

“He was just in the dump, so I guess he was walking around or maybe he was hungry, he got lost, disoriented, who knows, but he seems OK,” said Diaz. “He’s a little dirty, a little matted, but we’ll clean him up, and get him vetted and hopefully find him a home.”

They’ve named him Oscar.

“I think Oscar’s a fitting name, considering where we found him,” said Diaz.

Thanks to that employee who was paying attention and saw Oscar moving in all that garbage.

“It’s a pretty small dog,” said Diaz. “Kudos to that guy for noticing that the dog was in there. Thank God somebody did. Jesus, this could have ended up a lot worse.”

Oscar will stay at animal services for the next three days.

They’re first going to find his family. He does not have a microchip. After three days, he will be placed up for adoption.

A picture of Oscar will be posted on their website.

