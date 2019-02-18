Wasserman Schultz slams Trump’s national emergency declaration

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz has slammed President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency at the border.

Wasserman Schultz, D.-Fla., said he will be taking crucial funds from the military and putting the nation at risk to fund his border wall.

She believes the president went around Congress because he didn’t get his way.

The president undermined the rule of law, and the move not only threatens military readiness but also takes money away from military families, the Congresswoman claimed.

“The $3.6 billion of the president’s national emergency funding would come out of the military construction budget,” Wasserman Schultz said. “There are daycare centers that are currently funded, there are schools that are funded; dorms, dental clinics, the list goes on.”

The congresswoman is not the only person speaking out against the commander-in-chief.

A protest is taking place outside a federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale in response to Trump’s declaration.

Meanwhile, Wasserman Schultz said she is hoping to build a case that the president has abused his power.

