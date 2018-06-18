Wasserman Schultz, representatives discuss US immigration issue

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz stood alongside local leaders and representatives in Sunrise to discuss immigration.

On Monday morning at the Sunrise Utilities Administration Building, Wasserman Schultz hosted a meeting to discuss how the United States deals with immigrants and President Trump’s current policy.

Representatives were present from the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Americans for Immigrant Justice, the Hispanic Unity of Florida, Mujeres Latinas, the United Way of Broward County and United We Dream.

Waserman Schultz said she believes the solution will come by way of a separate law and not just an immigration bill.

“It will be very evident that Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in Congress can say whatever they want about caring, about changing this policy,” said Wasserman Schultz. “If they pass a separate bill, it’s clear they don’t care and that the impact and consequences and devastation that these kids will suffer will be on their hands too.”

Wasserman Schultz added that she will head to Texas to see for herself how this immigration issue is unfolding.

