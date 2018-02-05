Wasserman-Schultz, leaders voice support for Haitian immigrants

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and South Florida leaders showed support for Haitian immigrants who may be losing their Temporary Protective Status.

During a Monday afternoon meeting, Wasserman-Schultz was joined by Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie to discuss what can be done to help children in Broward County.

The roundtable discussion emphasized their safety in school, as well.

“It’s absolutely immoral and outrageous, and it is also against everything we stood for in this country for at least 100 years,” said Wasserman-Schultz. “That’s how far back this president wishes to turn back our immigration policy. That’s because he is for the bleaching of America.”

Runcie mentioned in the meeting that children cannot be taken out of school by immigration officials and those with temporary protective status are living in fear.

“I’m trying to not stress myself with that,” said TPS recipient Farrah Larrieux. “I’m trying to remain optimistic. I’m trying to also remain strong, but I know that not everybody can do it. It’s very depressing. Some days I’m very depressed.”

Larrieux added that she’s motivated by the fight for those who remain under TPS.

TPS for Haitians is set to be terminated in July.

