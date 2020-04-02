Washington Post: Coral Princess will dock at Port Everglades with 12 COVID-19 positive passengers

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A third cruise ship with multiple passengers who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reportedly been given clearance to dock at Port Everglades.

According to the Washington Post, 12 passengers on board the Coral Princess have tested positive for the coronavirus and the ship will dock at the port on Saturday.

On Thursday, two other cruise ships, the Zaandam and Rotterdam, were also given clearance to dock at Port Everglades.

The ships are currently carrying eight passengers total who have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 200 guests and crew members on board the ships are said to be experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Thirteen test samples were collected from passengers on board the ship, but the other result has not been released.

Of those who have contracted the virus on board the ship, 7 patients are guests and the other 5 are crew members.

The Coral Princess departed Santiago, Chile, on March 5.

