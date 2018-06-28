Warning signs installed at all Davie parks after deadly alligator attack

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Warning signs have been installed outside of all Davie parks near water after a woman was killed by an alligator at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park.

City workers put up the alligator warning signs at all Davie parks near ponds, lakes or canals in prevent another such deadly attack from happening in the town, Thursday.

Residents remember 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki who disappeared while walking her dogs at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park on June 8.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials later determined she was killed by an alligator after finding her remains in its belly following a necropsy.

“I would see her here all the time,” said one resident. “It’s just so heartbreaking. You wake up to go walk your dogs, and this is what we get.”

One of the victim’s pit bulls was also bitten by the gator.

Signs erected in the park are now a reminder to others to be careful while walking there.

Residents 7News spoke with said they will avoid the park. “This could have been one of us,” said Patricia Ramsaran. “It could have been me or my kids out here, and an alligator come out of nowhere.”

Those who live near the Silver Lakes Park said the signs should have been installed a long time ago.

The victim’s family has not commented.

The park have since been reopened.

