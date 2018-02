(WSVN) - Since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, several fake GoFundMe pages have been created, claiming to be raising money for victims.

A fake GoFundMe was recently created under the guise of WSVN Channel 7.

7News does not have a GoFundMe page for the Parkland shooting victims.

All donations should be made here.

