NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire ignited on top of a Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 6995 NW 46th St., around 10 a.m., Thursday, to the two-alarm fire.

More than 30 units arrived at the scene to quell the fire.

Michael Eng, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief, explained the situation.

“The fire is still ongoing, and it’s under investigation once we extinguish it, but upon arrival we had heavy fire coming out of the bay of a two-story warehouse that contained heavy paper products and some hazardous materials and propane tanks,” said Eng. “We’ve had some difficult access to it. There was heavy fire blowing through the bay doors, and we are still in the process to extinguish it.”

Lafayette Delgado works at the facility.

“I was there working on a machine and the forklift driver came in talking about there was a fire, so we tried to put it out, and it was just too much, so we couldn’t,” said Delgado. “We had to evacuate the building with all the cars, we made sure everyone was fine, you know. We called fire rescue, and now they are trying to do what they can. Honestly, I can’t even, there aren’t any words that I can describe. This is a nightmare now, everyone here is without a job probably, for a little bit. Everyone is in shock because nobody expected this to happen.”

Firefighters will continue to work on any hot spots that remain at the warehouse fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.