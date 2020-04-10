Warehouse in Dania Beach sells essential items to general public amid coronavirus pandemic

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A warehouse that normally supplies cruise ships with toilet paper, water, soaps and sanitizers is now opening up to the public.

Cruise ships have been paralyzed due to the coronavirus pandemic leaving the warehouse with supplies they need to get off their hands.

The warehouse located at 2020 Tigertail Boulevard in Dania Beach is now selling their products to the general public.

The products they are selling are those that are essential during the pandemic and are being sold quickly.

They are selling bundles of 96 toilet papers for $85.

“Toilet tissue we sell, it’s packed 96 in a case,” said the owner. “It’s a two-ply 500 sheet. We sell them for $85 dollars a case, or they can buy them individually $1 a roll. It’s the same roll that’s on all the big cruise lines, so the quality is there, and it’s been pretty steady.”

The products are being offered to small businesses as well as anyone who needs them.

Several of their products have also been donated. A truck load of items were taken to Joe DiMaggio hospital to help during this crisis.

The owner said he continues to receive shipments and is selling them to keep his business afloat and to help those in need.

He said the idea came about because he does not want to lay off any of his employees.

“We’re trying to maintain so our employees don’t get laid off, and this has actually supplemented, somewhat, their income, and we’re very appreciative,” he said. “It’s a two-way street. We sell product people are looking for and we can also stay open.”

They are selling four ounce hand sanitizers for $6 and the larger ones for $12

The business is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and operates on a cash only basis.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.