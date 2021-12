OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An Opa-Locka business going up in smoke.

A fire sparked at a warehouse along 133rd Street and Northwest 47th Avenue around 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews climbed to the roof of the building and were able to take out the flames.

No one was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

