Warehouse catches fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to put out flames after a warehouse caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fire along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 130th Street, Sunday morning.

Officials said approximately 20 units, including a hazmat team, are on scene working to get the fire under control.

Video showed heavy smoke coming from the warehouse, which is located in a mostly industrial area.

It is unknown what is inside the warehouse as well as what caused the fire.

