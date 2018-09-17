War vets welcomed home after Honor Flight to DC

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of veterans received the heroes homecoming they deserved after a moving trip to the nation’s capital.

The World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War vets, spent their time in D.C. touring the war memorials, honoring their fallen brothers and sisters – many for the first time in their lives.

“The trip was like going to say goodbye again to my brothers that I left in Korea,” said Sgt. Major Bennie Taylor, who was aboard the honor flight.

Their loved ones eagerly waited to welcome them back at Miami International Airport.

“The whole family is here to welcome him back. My mother, my brother and my husband,” said Nelinda Gonzalez, whose father took the honor flight to D.C.

Members of the public, state and local leaders were also present for the occasion.

“Most of the veterans you are going to see are in their 90’s,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “So we need to honor them because really we owe them a lot.”

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose Pepe Diaz also honoring the war vets. “We wouldn’t be where we’re at if it weren’t for these men and women,” he said. “And to us, just to do this for them and as you can see by the amount of people that are here, it’s a great honor.”

Miami International Airport partnered with Honor Flight South Florida and Miami Air to make this trip of a lifetime possible.

Some vets finally getting the warm welcome home they longed for. “It made up for when I came back from Vietnam, ” said Major Nick Lamis. “We didn’t have this acceptance – very nice – I’ve been waiting for it since 1970.”

Another Honor Flight is set to leave in late October from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

