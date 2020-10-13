Wandering child reunited with family in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has been reunited with his family after he was found wandering around a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Residents in the area of Southwest 164th Terrace and First Court said they saw a boy alone outside at around 9 a.m., Tuesday.

Witness Stacey Jimenez went door to door trying to locate the boy’s parents before calling police.

“This morning I was coming in the neighborhood [and] I saw the child running on the sidewalk,” said Stacey Jimenez who found the child. “I stopped, asked him where his mommy was. He didn’t know. At that point, I just started knocking on doors and then the ladies all started helping me look for him. Luckily three hours later we found them. Luckily it was right down the street, quite a few doors down, but I’m glad we found the parents.”

Pembroke Pines Police took to Twitter to announce they were in the area searching for the toddler’s parents.

Shortly after, the department announced the child’s parents were located.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a man could be seen running towards the police vehicles, confirming the boy was his child.

Aerial views also showed the child jumping into the arms of a woman.

Police remain at the scene talking to the parents of the child.

