Walter ‘Skip’ Campbell, mayor of Coral Springs, dies at 69

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Mayor Walter “Skip” Campbell has passed away at the age of 69.

According to his biography listed on the Coral Springs official government website, Mayor Campbell was born in Rockaway Beach, New York, and graduated from University of Florida’s Law School in 1973.

During his successful career, he served as president of the Broward County Bar Association, president of the Broward County Young Lawyers Association and the president of the Federal Bar Association of Broward County.

Campbell was elected mayor of Coral Springs in 2014 and was re-elected in 2016.

He served in the Florida Senate from 1996 to 2006. Campbell had also received numerous awards including the Distinguished Community Service Award of the B’nai B’rith Anti-Defamation League of Coral Springs/Parkland.

Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum took to Twitter late Tuesday to express his condolences to Campbell’s surviving family.

Sending my condolences tonight to the family of Coral Springs Mayor & former Senator Skip Campbell, a statesman in the Sunshine State. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 24, 2018

The cause of death is not immediately known.

