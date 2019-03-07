Walt Disney World’s Star Wars land to open early

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - If you were planning on being there for the opening of the new Star Wars land in Disney World, then you may want to move your plans up a little bit.

The park has announced that they will be opening the doors to their Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios ahead of schedule on Aug. 29.

The park was originally slated to open in fall.

Disney said upon the park’s opening, guests will be “transported to the remote planet of Batuu, full of unique sights, sounds, smells and tastes.”

Fans will be able to sample galactic food and beverages, explore the merchant shops and even take controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Disney says the next phase of the land will be called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This attraction will place guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

That attraction is set to open later this year.

