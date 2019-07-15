Walt Disney World to launch ‘Skyliner’ gondola system this fall

Disney Skyliner will begin carrying guests high above Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2019. (Disney)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Guests at Walt Disney World will soon have a new way to travel between parks and resorts.

Walt Disney World announced that their upcoming Skyliner gondola system will go into operation on Sept. 29.

“The new mode of transportation will feature custom cabins that glide through the air, conveniently transporting guests between Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels – Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and the new Disney’s Riviera Resort,” the park said in a press release.

The gondola cars will feature graphics based on Disney films, attractions, characters and more, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy and more.

