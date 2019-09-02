Walt Disney World to close early Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World has adjusted their hours of operation as Hurricane Dorian draws closer to Florida.
In a statement, Disney announced they will be modifying their hours of operation Tuesday.
Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Disney Springs will close at 3 p.m., while Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 2 p.m.
For more information on the hours, click here.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dorian is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.