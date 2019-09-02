Walt Disney World to close early Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World has adjusted their hours of operation as Hurricane Dorian draws closer to Florida.

In a statement, Disney announced they will be modifying their hours of operation Tuesday.

Based on the most recent forecasts for Hurricane Dorian and in keeping with our longstanding commitment to safety, Walt Disney World Resort operating hours have been adjusted for Sep 3. Please visit our website for additional details and updates https://t.co/ZhP4BU2vjr pic.twitter.com/bmUs5PiKcJ — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) September 2, 2019

Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Disney Springs will close at 3 p.m., while Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 2 p.m.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dorian is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour.

