Walt Disney World resorts offer chance to swim as mermaid

Have you ever wanted to be a part of Ariel’s world? Well now you can!

Select Walt Disney World resorts are offering the chance for guests to go through Mermaid School and swim with a tail.

According to Disney Parks Blog, resort guests ages 4 and older can participate in the hour-long mermaid class.

Guests will be fitted with a “tail” and taught how to swim like Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.”

Classes will be held at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club resorts.

The classes will be offered on select dates and cost $50 a person, not including tax.

Mermaid School is said to open in mid-March, but an exact date has not been released.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.