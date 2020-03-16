Walt Disney World Resort to donate extra food to Central Florida food bank

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World has announced they will be donating additional food from their resorts to a Central Florida food bank.

In a blog post, the company announced the resort would be donating extra food like salads, vegetables and cooked hot food to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

The effort is part of the Disney Harvest program, which was launched in 1991, and works to collect excess and unserved food from across the resort to donate to feeding programs in Central Florida.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is known for their vital work addressing critical food needs in Central Florida, and we know the important role we play in helping to bring meaningful solutions to our community in times of great need.” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, the Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World announced last week that they would be closing their parks out of an abundance of caution.

